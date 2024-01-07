Punjab BJP chief disrespected Punjabis: AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) once again launched an attack against state BJP president Sunil Jakhar for allegedly lying about Punjab’s tableau having photos of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said Jakhar should tell why he lied about photos of Mann and Kejriwal. “Our tableau, representing history and culture of Punjab, was rejected by the BJP government. But instead of taking a stand for Punjab’s representation on such a historic day, the Punjab BJP president chose to spread lies. He has disrespected Punjab, Punjabis & Punjabiyat,” he said.

Kang claimed now the Ministry of Defence had clarified that the concept of the tableau of Punjab didn’t include photos of Kejriwal and Mann.

