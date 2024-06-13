Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar urges PM Modi to name Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas

PTI

Chandigarh, June 13

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to name Adampur airport in Jalandhar after Guru Ravidas.

The prime minister, during his last poll rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on May 30, said it was his wish that the Adampur airport be named after Guru Ravidas. Modi had then said the welfare of the poor was his government's top priority and in this Guru Ravidas is a big inspiration.

The Adampur airport in Jalandhar serves Punjab's Doaba region. Modi had virtually inaugurated the Adampur airport's new terminal buildings on March 10.

In a letter on Thursday, Punjab BJP chief Jakhar congratulated Modi for becoming prime minister for a third time.

“Your momentous third term in office as Prime Minister of India has provided new vigour to the people of the country, especially the constituents of Punjab, who see you as an embodiment of Viksit Bharat. On behalf of the people of Punjab, I would like to congratulate you for this historic rare feat,” Jakhar said.

“I take this opportunity to draw your attention towards two issues that have a deep emotional-spiritual bearing on the minds of people. These issues also find resonance with your commitment towards the society,” he said.

Jakhar said, “The renaming of the Adampur Airport after the 15th-century spiritual sage Guru Ravidas, as already expressed by you during your recent visit to Punjab, will go a long way to underpin the ethos of spirituality in the diversity that binds India. This has also been a long-pending demand from the people of Punjab.”

Jakhar also requested Modi that since the Guru Ravidas temple in Tughlakabad in Delhi was to be rebuilt, it would be worthwhile to consider developing the area around the temple into a serene garden.

“This will enhance the shrine's appeal without tinkering with the layout. This will inspire people from all over to soak in the egalitarian preaching of the revered saint,” the Punjab BJP chief said.

