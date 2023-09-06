Punjab BJP expels 4 leaders for anti-party activities

Chandigarh, September 6
The Punjab unit of the BJP on Wednesday expelled four party leaders for allegedly engaging in ‘anti-party’ activities, with immediate effect, the party informed through a statement.
The expelled leaders, as per the statement, are Nimisha Mehta, Dalvinder Singh Dhillon, Kuldeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh.
All the expelled leaders are from the Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, the party informed.
The order was issued by Jiwan Gupta, general secretary of the BJP’s state unit.
“From the perusal of evidence received, it has been found that the following persons from the Garshankar assembly constituency are guilty of the breach as per article XXV of the constitution of the BJP and thus as per the decision of the state president in consultation with the disciplinary committee are hereby expelled from the party and from the responsibilities/assignments if any assigned to them with immediate effect,” read the order.
