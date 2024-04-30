Punjab Board Class 8, 12 result declared; Ekampreet Singh tops Class 12 with 100% score

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 30

Ekampreet Singh of BCS Senior Secondary School, Jamalpur Colony, Focal Point, Ludhiana, and Raviuday Singh of Government Senior Secondary School, Gulabewala, Muktsar, scored 500/500, bagging the first and second position, respectively, in the PSEB Class 12 examination results declared on Tuesday.

Ashwani of Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students, Bathinda, bagged the third position by scoring 499/500 marks.

As many as 2,84,452 candidates appeared for the exams, of which 2,64,662 cleared it with a pass percentage of 93.04. Last year, the figure was 92.47 per cent.

The pass percentage of girls (95.74) is considerably higher than the boys (90.74). All the three transgender candidates cleared the exam.

Amritsar (97.27%), Gurdaspur (97.21%), Pathankot (97.14%), Tarn Taran (96.42%) and Kapurthala (96.39%) emerged as the top-five districts among 23 districts in the state. SAS Nagar (95.50%) bagged the sixth spot. Muktsar (87.86%), Moga (88.74%) and Barnala (88.74%) formed the lower rung of the ladder.

The PSEB Class 8 exam result was announced with a pass percentage of 98.31. As many as 2,91,917 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 2,86,987 cleared it.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 92.47. As many as 4,641 have got ‘re-apppear’ while 289 have been witheld.

Harnoorpreet Kaur of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Bhai Rupa, Bathinda, scored 600/600, securing the first position in PSEB Class 8 examination result declared on Tuesday. Gurleen Kaur of New Flowers Public Senior Secondary School, New Antaryami Colony, Amritsar, scored 598/600, and Armaandeep Singh of Government Elemenatry School, Ratoke, Sangrur scored 597/600 to claim the second and third spot, respectively.

The pass percentage of girls (98.83) was slightly more than the boys (97.84). Fifteen out of the 16 transgender candidates cleared the exam.

The pass percentage of non-government schools (99.31) is higher than the government schools (98.07). The pass percentage of aided schools is 96.76.

