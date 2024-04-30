 Punjab Board Class 8, 12 result declared; Ekampreet Singh tops Class 12 with 100% score : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Punjab Board Class 8, 12 result declared; Ekampreet Singh tops Class 12 with 100% score

Punjab Board Class 8, 12 result declared; Ekampreet Singh tops Class 12 with 100% score

The pass percentage of girls (95.74) is considerably higher than the boys (90.74) in Class 12 board exam

Punjab Board Class 8, 12 result declared; Ekampreet Singh tops Class 12 with 100% score

Ekampreet Singh celebrates with family in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 30

Ekampreet Singh of BCS Senior Secondary School, Jamalpur Colony, Focal Point, Ludhiana, and Raviuday Singh of Government Senior Secondary School, Gulabewala, Muktsar, scored 500/500, bagging the first and second position, respectively, in the PSEB Class 12 examination results declared on Tuesday.

Ashwani of Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students, Bathinda, bagged the third position by scoring 499/500 marks.

As many as 2,84,452 candidates appeared for the exams, of which 2,64,662 cleared it with a pass percentage of 93.04. Last year, the figure was 92.47 per cent.

The pass percentage of girls (95.74) is considerably higher than the boys (90.74). All the three transgender candidates cleared the exam.

Amritsar (97.27%), Gurdaspur (97.21%), Pathankot (97.14%), Tarn Taran (96.42%) and Kapurthala (96.39%) emerged as the top-five districts among 23 districts in the state. SAS Nagar (95.50%) bagged the sixth spot. Muktsar (87.86%), Moga (88.74%) and Barnala (88.74%) formed the lower rung of the ladder.

The PSEB Class 8 exam result was announced with a pass percentage of 98.31. As many as 2,91,917 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 2,86,987 cleared it.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 92.47. As many as 4,641 have got ‘re-apppear’ while 289 have been witheld.

Harnoorpreet Kaur of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Bhai Rupa, Bathinda, scored 600/600, securing the first position in PSEB Class 8 examination result declared on Tuesday. Gurleen Kaur of New Flowers Public Senior Secondary School, New Antaryami Colony, Amritsar, scored 598/600, and Armaandeep Singh of Government Elemenatry School, Ratoke, Sangrur scored 597/600 to claim the second and third spot, respectively.

The pass percentage of girls (98.83) was slightly more than the boys (97.84). Fifteen out of the 16 transgender candidates cleared the exam.

The pass percentage of non-government schools (99.31) is higher than the government schools (98.07). The pass percentage of aided schools is 96.76.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali #Muktsar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

US report ‘identifies’ RAW official in plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

2
India

Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case

3
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

4
Punjab

Raja Warring’s wife Amrita sparks row with Congress’s hand symbol remarks

5
Punjab

Delhi summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at Justin Trudeau's event

6
India

4 years after standoff with China, Indian Army shares LAC pics

7
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand suspends licences of 14 products made by Ramdev's pharmaceutical companies

8
Delhi

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, seeks its reply

9
Diaspora

International students in Canada will be allowed to work only 24 hours a week from September

10
Sports

India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice captain

Don't Miss

View All
Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Top News

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest ahead of general election

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, seeks its reply

The bench asks Additional Solicitor General SV Raju to reply...

Raj Babbar to contest from Gurugram, Anand Sharma from Kangra; Congress announces another list

Raj Babbar to contest from Gurugram, Anand Sharma from Kangra; Congress announces another list

Satpal Raizada to contest from Hamirpur and Bhushan Patil fr...

Manipur Police personnel drove 2 Kuki women to mob that paraded them naked, says CBI charge sheet

Manipur Police personnel drove 2 Kuki women to mob that paraded them naked, says CBI charge sheet

The 2 women were subsequently stripped naked and paraded bef...

India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice-captain

India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice captain

Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal in India’s provisional squ...

JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls

JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls

The government has constituted a Special Investigation Team ...


Cities

View All

Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Commuters suffer as road repair work stalled in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Two die in mishap as tractor hits bike

Light, sound show at Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s palace needs efforts to sustain

Amritsar: EPFO launches new scheme to resolve employee grievances

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Bathinda: Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

4-year-old daughter of IPS couple dies after choking on milk

4-year-old daughter of Punjab IPS couple dies after choking on milk

Chandigarh prepares 100-day action plan for development works

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders of Chandigarh Congress to meet today

Chandigarh constable booked for ‘thrashing’ hotel owner

Day’s temperature in Chandigarh falls 6.9 degrees

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest ahead of general election

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, seeks its reply

Manish Sisodia to approach Delhi High Court against city court order rejecting bail in excise policy scam case

Designer Bhavi Mehta wins Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize 2024 for ‘The Book Beautiful’

Arvind Kejriwal’s health is fine, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting AAP supremo in Tihar jail

Congress appoints Devender Yadav as interim chief of Delhi unit

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

Kapurthala DC reviews poll preparedness

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi seeks voters’ response on Google form

Rana Gurjeet Singh’s hopes of getting ticket dashed

Shahkot: Shops, eateries join hands with admn to increase voter turnout

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

Ludhiana: First randomisation of EVMs conducted in presence of political party representatives

Ludhiana district excels in voter awareness, literacy in Punjab, bags 2nd spot in SVEEP

Questions arose as Ludhiana MC auctions NHAI’s Elevated Road pillars for ads sans nod

One of 2 occupants’ body recovered

Denied ticket from Sangrur, former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy quits Congress

Denied ticket from Sangrur, former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy quits Congress

National yogasana training programme kicks off at NIS, Patiala

Woman, help booked for ‘murder’ of man

Patiala: Shakespeare Festival captivates audience

DC directs officials to speed up lifting of procured grain from Sirhind market