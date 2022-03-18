Punjab-born Shree Saini 1st runner-up

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 17

Indian-American Shree Saini was crowned the first runner-up at the Miss World 2021 beauty pageant held in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Thursday. The coveted Miss World title was won by Karolina Bielawska of Poland.

Shree Saini, hailing from Punjab, represented the US. She was last year crowned Miss World America 2021. Ludhiana-born Shree’s maternal grandparents TR Sachdeva, a progressive farmer, and Vijay Laxmi, retired teacher, were greeted by hundreds of locals in Abohar. —