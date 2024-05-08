Punjab: BSP candidate from Hoshiarpur LS seat Rakesh Suman joins AAP

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 8

The BSP candidate from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat Rakesh Suman on Wednesday joined the AAP.

The BSP had announced to go solo in the parliamentary polls.

The Hoshiarpur seat is currently represented by Union Minister Som Parkash. Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur #Lok Sabha