Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 17

The Punjab cabinet held its meeting in Jalandhar on Wednesday.

Later, addressing a press conference, CM Bhagwant Mann listed the decisions taken.

Mann said 18 news posts had been approved in the Income Tax department as the revenue increase called for new staff.

He said Rs 95.16 crore had been transferred to the MC Jalandhar for roads, streetlights and other development works.

He said the Govt Ayurvedic College, Patiala, will be handed over to Shri Guru Ravidaas Ayurvedic University, Hoshiarpur, and new ayurvedic research would be encouraged.

He said the training period for maal patwaris would be reduced to two years and counted in the probation period.

He said the services of safai sewaks with rural development department would be extended by a year; 497 safai karamcharis would benefit from it.

GADVASU, Ludhiana, employees would get revised salaries as per the UGC on par with master cadre, he said.

Mann said the land acquired at Gobindpura in Mansa had been approved for a solar and renewable energy project.