Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, May 17
The Punjab cabinet held its meeting in Jalandhar on Wednesday.
Later, addressing a press conference, CM Bhagwant Mann listed the decisions taken.
Mann said 18 news posts had been approved in the Income Tax department as the revenue increase called for new staff.
He said Rs 95.16 crore had been transferred to the MC Jalandhar for roads, streetlights and other development works.
He said the Govt Ayurvedic College, Patiala, will be handed over to Shri Guru Ravidaas Ayurvedic University, Hoshiarpur, and new ayurvedic research would be encouraged.
He said the training period for maal patwaris would be reduced to two years and counted in the probation period.
He said the services of safai sewaks with rural development department would be extended by a year; 497 safai karamcharis would benefit from it.
GADVASU, Ludhiana, employees would get revised salaries as per the UGC on par with master cadre, he said.
Mann said the land acquired at Gobindpura in Mansa had been approved for a solar and renewable energy project.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Decision on Karnataka CM likely today or tomorrow; Cabinet will be in place in 48-72 hours: Surjewala
Congress urged people not to believe in speculation and 'fak...
Karnataka cliff-hanger—the suspense continues
Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar, why is it a difficult choice for...
Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development
Cabinet meeting held in Jalandhar, CM Bhagwant Mann lists de...
NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terrorist-drug smuggler-gangster nexus
The NIA is conducting searches in 12 districts of Punjab
Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court gives SEBI time till August 14 to complete probe
The court’s comments come after Solicitor General Tushar Meh...