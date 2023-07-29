 Punjab Cabinet gives nod for revised mechanism for distribution of wheat flour, wheat at doorsteps of beneficiaries : The Tribune India

PTI

Chandigarh, July 29

The Punjab Cabinet on Saturday approved a revised mechanism for the distribution of packaged wheat flour or wheat at the doorsteps of beneficiaries by roping in fair price shop owners.

The decision in this regard was taken by the council of ministers in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here, according to an official statement here.

The distribution of ‘atta’ (wheat flour) or wheat shall be allowed in loose quantities, duly weighed, across the counter in ration depots (fair price shops) or in specially-sealed packets delivered at the doorstep of the beneficiary or the nearest motorable point, by the ration depot holder, said the statement.

It will be a more dignified way of receiving packaged ‘atta’ as the beneficiary shall not be required to stand in long queues, especially in inclement weather conditions, it said.

Last year, the AAP government’s plans of starting home delivery of ‘atta’ was put on hold after the fair price shop owners moved the Punjab and Haryana high court as they were against the scheme to be implemented through newly appointed distribution delivery agencies.

The government statement on Saturday said all mandatory requirements of biometric verification, handing over of printed weight slip to the beneficiaries and others will be ensured while the delivery.

The home delivery service will introduce the concept of model fair price shops which will be run by ‘The Punjab State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Ltd’, being the apex cooperative and preference provided under the National Food Security Act to cooperatives.

The Punjab State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Ltd run model fair price shops shall also engage smart transport services for supplying packaged wheat or packaged ‘atta’ at the doorstep of beneficiaries, it said.

In another decision, the cabinet gave go ahead to the Punjab Crusher Policy 2023.

As per the policy, there will be two main classes of crusher units—commercial crusher units (CCU) and public crusher units (PCU) adding that screening-cum-washing plants will also fall under the category of crushers units.

The government shall, from time to time, notify a price, called the “Crusher Sale Price” (CSP), beyond which no mineral shall be sold by any unit.

The CSP shall include the cost of mineral, transportation from mining site to the crusher unit, processing charges and profit and loading of mineral onto any permitted class of transportation vehicles.

The cabinet also approved amendments in the Punjab Minor Minerals Rules 2013 to curb the menace of illegal mining and to increase the supply of minor minerals in the state.

The cabinet also gave consent to a policy for providing relief to farm labourers due to loss of crops in case of natural calamity.

As an amount is released to deputy commissioners for the crop damage, an additional 10 percent of the above amount will be provided to them out of the state budget to compensate farm labourers.

This policy will be effective from May 1, 2023 and all the farm labourers’ families who have no land (except residential plot) or those who have less than one acre of leased/ rented/ cultivated land will be eligible for it.

In order to carve out a healthy and progressive Punjab by creating a mass movement of Yoga in the state, the Cabinet also gave green signal to recruit additional 14 supervisors (Yoga) and 200 trainers (Yoga) for CM’s Yogashala Project.

The cabinet also gave consent to enhance the monthly maintenance grant of ‘dharmi faujis’ (Sikh soldiers who had left their barracks in revolt after the Operation Bluestar in 1984) from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000.

“The decision has been taken in wake of the escalating market inflation, current scenario and increase in daily needs of these Dharmi Faujis,” said the statement.

The cabinet also approved the adjustment of pending electricity bills worth Rs 8.50 crore related to 366 registered ‘gaushalas’ (cow shelters) including 20 government cattle ponds in Punjab from October 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

The cabinet also gave nod to revive 39 posts of teaching faculty including five professors, 10 associate professors and 24 assistant professors of direct recruitment in nine departments of Government Dental College and Hospital, Amritsar and Patiala.

