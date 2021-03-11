Punjab Cabinet meet on Budget today

Chandigarh, May 29
The Council of Ministers, which is meeting on Monday, is expected to decide on holding the Budget session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.
Initially, it was decided that the session would be held in the first week of June. However, with the announcement of the Sangrur byelection on June 23, and a model code of conduct in place in the parliamentary constituency, the government now wants to present its first Budget after the elections. The Cabinet is also expected to decide on fund allocation for buying of moong crop at the MSP of Rs 7,275 per quintal.
