Punjab minister Harjot Bains bitten by snake during flood rescue operation

Chandigarh, August 19
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains was bitten by a venomous snake during the flood rescue operation in his constituency of Sri Anandpur Sahib on August 15 night.
Taking to his X handle on Saturday, the minister shared his health update after undergoing medical examination.
“With God's grace, the flood situation in my constituency, Shri Anandpur Sahib, is better now. During the rescue operations, I was bitten by a venomous snake on the intervening night of 15th Aug, but that didn’t deter my determination to help my people. With God’s grace and people’s love & blessings, I’m alright now. The effect of the venom is receding and my blood tests have come out normal as well. Rab Sabna te Meher rakhan,” tweeted Bains.
With God's grace, the flood situation in my constituency, Shri Anandpur Sahib, is better now.— Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) August 19, 2023
During the rescue operations, I was bitten by a venomous snake on the intervening night of 15th Aug, but that didn’t deter my determination to help my people.
With God’s grace and… pic.twitter.com/vQkX14xltK
The people close to the minister said he came to know about it a day after the incident when he started feeling unwell and was taken to the PGI in Chandigarh.
Bains was busy in monitoring the rescue work in his constituency on August 15 late into the night. According to sources, he felt body aches the next day and presuming it to be due to restlessness he took medicine and again went to the affected villages and stayed there till late evening.
By the time he reached Chandigarh his condition had started deteriorating and he was taken to the PGI, where the doctors noticed the snake bite on one of his feet.
X users praised the minister for his efforts during these testing times and wished him a speedy recovery.
With inputs from our Ropar reporter
