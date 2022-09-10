Punjab Cabinet nod for revised UGC pay scales in colleges, universities

Chandigarh, September 9

The Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Friday gave approval to implement University Grant Commission’s (UGC) pay scales as per the 7th pay commission to the teachers of the universities, government colleges and government-aided private colleges.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said acceding to the long-pending demand of the teachers and equivalent cadres in universities and colleges in the state, the Cabinet gave the nod to revise their pay scales with effect from January 15, 2016, to be implemented from October 1, 2022.

In another significant decision aimed at overcoming the acute shortage of teaching faculty in the colleges, the Cabinet also gave a go-ahead to allow government colleges to appoint visiting resource persons from among the retired faculty of colleges and universities, who are qualified as per UGC/university norms or who have university approval as teachers in concerned subject area.

The visiting resource persons will be hired from among retired faculty members up to the age of 70 years and will be paid an honorarium per session, subject to a maximum of Rs 30,000 per month. This arrangement will be made till the process of regular recruitment against the vacant posts is completed.

In another initiative aimed at improving the standards of higher education, the Cabinet also gave approval to enhance the remunerations of the guest faculty working in the government colleges of state to a minimum of Rs 33,600 per month for both qualified and unqualified teachers. They will be entitled to enhancement in their remuneration based on length of service and slabs as provided in the notification.

The Cabinet approved the creation, fixation of pay scales and filling of 1,020 posts at the upcoming Sant Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mastuana Sahib, Sangrur. These 1,020 posts include 193 posts of faculty, 427 of paramedical staff and 400 other posts.

The posts for medical faculty will be filled as per the educational qualifications, experience and approved criteria of National Medical Council.

The Cabinet also gave a green signal to the Annual Administrative Report of the Vigilance Bureau, Punjab for the year 2021. — TNS

In a step to provide quality health services to people and also to provide employment opportunities to youth, the Cabinet approved the creation, fixation of pay scales and filling of 1,020 posts at the upcoming Sant Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mastuana Sahib, Sangrur.

