Punjab Cabinet nod to regularise 14K teachers

Tribune News Service

Mansa, June 10

The Punjab Cabinet, at a meeting held here under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Saturday approved to regularise the services of 14,239 teachers who had completed 10 years in service, including 6,337 who had a “gap” in service due to various reasons.

Other key decisions Punjab Civil Supplies Corpn & Punjab Agro Foodgrains Corpn to be merged with PUNGRAIN

Cases of 4 life-term convicts to be sent to Governor for early let-off

485 posts of house doctors, 1,445 of paramedics to be created

Policy to be framed to check stray cattle menace

Approval to accept recommendations of sixth finance commission

The services of teachers with a gap in job tenure had been regularised for the first time, said an official. The rest 7,902 were those who had completed 10 years in service, said a spokesperson after the meeting, held at the Bachat Bhawan. The Cabinet also cleared the creation of 485 posts of house doctors in the Health and Family Welfare Department along with 1,445 posts of paramedics. Clearance was granted for the framing of ‘The Punjab Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Rules, 2023’, entailing 10-year jail for chit fund frauds. An approval was granted to accept the recommendations of the Sixth Punjab Finance Commission for 2021-26.