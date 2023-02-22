Punjab Cabinet nod to water tourism policy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 21

The state Cabinet on Tuesday gave nod to the Punjab State Water Tourism Policy, which seeks to attract private investment near water bodies in the state.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Amongst other decisions taken by the Cabinet today, include permission of change of land use, layout plan/building plan and licence to colony will be given at a single time which will reduce the time-line for granting the permission to 45-60 days.

It also cleared the Punjab Foodgrains Transportation Policy, 2023, and Punjab Foodgrains Labour and Cartage Policy, 2023. It has sought an upward revision of 25 per cent in wages of labours from the Food Corporation of India.

The Cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval to increase the salary of patwari on a contractual basis from Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 and to extend the upper age limit from 64 to 67 years w.e.f. August 16, 2022.

The Punjab State Adventure Tourism Policy, which provides a transparent mechanism for approval of adventure tourism projects, will be cleared by an empowered committee chaired by the CM.

Push to Punjabi, quota for riot victims

Amendment in Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Rules, 1958 to promote Punjabi

Now, it will be mandatory for every establishment to display its name on the board in Gurmukhi script in Punjabi

A go-ahead to extend reservation of 5% to riots/terror victims in allotment of plots/houses

