 Punjab Cabinet okays revised mechanism to supply flour, wheat on doorsteps of beneficiaries : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab Cabinet okays revised mechanism to supply flour, wheat on doorsteps of beneficiaries

Punjab Cabinet okays revised mechanism to supply flour, wheat on doorsteps of beneficiaries

Decision to benefit 43 lakh families | Also approves special girdawari to assess flood loss

Punjab Cabinet okays revised mechanism to supply flour, wheat on doorsteps of beneficiaries

CM Bhagwant Mann chairs a Cabinet meeting on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, July 29

The Cabinet today approved a revised mechanism for distribution of packaged wheat flour or wheat on the doorsteps of beneficiaries by setting up model fair price shops under the National Food Security Act.

The Council of Ministers under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann allowed the distribution of “atta” (wheat flour) or wheat at ration depots or in special sealed packets delivered on the doorsteps of the beneficiaries by a depot holder.

The revised mechanism has been introduced in the wake of the Depot Holders’ Welfare Association challenging the government’s move aimed at removing the fair price shops from the process of delivering food on the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. They had argued that under the National Food Security Act, 2013, essential commodities were marked for sale through the fair price shops.

Last year, the state government had told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the mechanism of distribution of “atta” would be reframed and interest of all stakeholders would be addressed.

The home delivery service will introduce the concept of model fair price shops which will be run by the Punjab State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Ltd.

Around 43 lakh families avail the benefits of this scheme, which covers approximately 1.54 crore persons. Each beneficiary gets five kg wheat at Rs 2 per kg every month.

The Cabinet also gave a go-ahead to conduct special girdawari by August 15 to assess loss and provide compensations to the flood-affected people in various districts.

A spokesperson of the CM’s office said the Cabinet was apprised of situation and at least 1,495 villages in the 19 districts were severely affected by floods. A total of 44 people lost their lives, 22 got injured, 391 houses had been fully damaged and 1,277 people were still lodged in 159 relief camps, said the spokesperson.

The Cabinet even okayed the Sports Policy, 2023, and the Punjab Custom Milling Policy for kharif 2023-24.

The Cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval to give one-time exemption to the owners of more than 15 years old vehicles, which are scrapped as per the registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF), from the payment of interest and penalty on the pending Motor Vehicle Tax. This exemption will be applicable for a period of one year from June 28, 2023.

Other key decisions

  • Under the Punjab Crusher Policy 2023, the government shall notify a price beyond which no mineral will be sold
  • Amendments have been made to the Punjab Minor Mineral Policy, 2023, to make it more efficient
  • A policy for providing relief to farm labourers who suffer crops loss in case of natural calamity approved
  • The government to revive 39 posts of teaching faculty at the Government Dental Colleges at Amritsar and Patiala
  • The monthly grant of Operation Bluestar-affected 76 soldiers (Dharmi Faujis) has been enhanced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000
  • Adjustment of pending electricity bills worth Rs 8.50 cr related to 366 registered gaushalas from Oct 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023

