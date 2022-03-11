Punjab cabinet recommends dissolution of 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha to governor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

The Punjab Cabinet on Friday approved the recommendation for dissolution of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha to Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

The decision was taken at a virtual Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi at his official residence here in the morning.

Announcing this, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said the Punjab governor is authorised to dissolve the state legislature under Article 174 of the Constitution.

The move will eventually pave the way for formation of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

The chief minister thanked all his cabinet colleagues, officers, employees and people for the overall development and maintaining peace and tranquillity in the state.

The chief minister congratulated the new dispensation and hoped the new government would earnestly implement the promises made to the people.

He also hoped that the decisions taken by his government in the public interest such as reduction of electricity rates, slashing VAT on oil besides decreasing rates of sand and gravel, etc, would be continued by the next government.