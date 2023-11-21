Punjab Cabinet rejig: Meet Hayer loses most of his portfolios, Chetan Singh Jouramajra benefits

Ruchika M Khanna
Chandigarh, November 21
In a major change in Punjab cabinet, Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has been robbed of most of his portfolios, with many of his departments going to Public Relations Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra.
Hayer now has charge of only Sports and Youth Welfare department. His departments of Mines and Geology and Water Resources have been given to Jouramajra. The latter had been sulking ever since his portfolio of Health minister had been changed earlier in January this year.
His other department of Science and Technology has been kept by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann himself. This is the second time that Hayer’s portfolio has been changed. He was earlier holding the charge of Higher and School Education.
Interestingly, Jouramajra becomes the fourth Irrigation minister of Punjab during the 20 months of Aam Aadmi Party rule in the state. Brahm Shankar Jimpa was the first person to get Irrigation department, followed by Harjot Bains and then Hayer.
The changes in the Cabinet portfolios were proposed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann earlier in the day and have been approved by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.
