Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announces single window in every district to facilitate investors

Chandigarh, May 10
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that the state government will set up single window in every district to ensure speedy clearances to industrialists.
During an interactive meeting with the industrial tycoons here, the Chief Minister said these single windows will enable the industrialists to get clearances for their projects in a prompt, smooth and hassle free manner. He said that the process of single windows in every district will enable the industrialists to get clearances without running pillar to post in several offices thereby saving their lot of time, money and energy. Mann said that the state government is duty bound to facilitate the investors/ entrepreneurs in a big way.
ਅੱਜ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਸਾਡੇ ਉਦਯੋਗਪਤੀ ਭਰਾਵਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਬਹੁਤ ਵਧੀਆ ਮੁਲਾਕਾਤ ਹੋਈ।— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 10, 2022
ਸਾਰੇ ਉਦਯੋਗਪਤੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਸਾਡੇ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਲਈ ਰੁਜ਼ਗਾਰ ਪੈਦਾ ਕਰਨ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਤਰੱਕੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣੀ ਸਾਂਝੇਦਾਰੀ ਨਿਭਾਉਣ... ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇਮਾਨਦਾਰੀ ਨਾਲ਼ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਮਹੌਲ ਅਸੀਂ ਦੇਵਾਂਗੇ, ਇਹ ਸਾਡੀ ਗਰੰਟੀ ਹੈ pic.twitter.com/jzXR3tvqlf
Showcasing Punjab as most favourable investment destination, the Chief Minister said that the industrial friendly policies of the state government coupled with the hard working and dedicated manpower is a rarest of rare combination which is needed for accelerating the pace of industrial growth. He said that the state government aims at making Punjab a front runner state in industrial growth thereby propelling into high growth trajectory. Mann said that ushering an era of industrial growth will help in progress of the state on one hand and prosperity of its people on the other.
The Chief Minister said that the state government is already roping in industrial tycoons from across the country to set up their ventures in the state. He said that Punjab government is committed for giving impetus to industrial growth in the state and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause. Mann said that boost to industrial growth will provide win-win situation for both industrialists and the youth.
The Chief Minister said that while industrialists will get a platform to expand, the industrial growth will also open new vistas of employment for the youth. He said that this will help in reversing the trend of Punjabi youth going abroad in search of green pastures for their careers thereby checking the brain drain. “The day is not far when with your help Punjab will be transformed into a hub of industrial growth and employment opportunities” added Mann. On the occasion CEO KK Yadav and other officers were also present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Can sedition cases be kept in abeyance: Supreme Court asks Centre
Seeks government's reply on protecting citizens from seditio...
2 youths detained for grenade attack at Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali
CM Bhagwant Mann calls a meeting of senior police officials
Bhagwant Mann takes stock of situation following explosion at Intelligence Wing headquarters
Punjab CM convenes emergency meeting of top brass of police;...
Punjab DGP VK Bhawra says they have leads on grenade attack and will crack case soon
Says it is a big challenge for police as the explosive used ...
Charges framed against Hurriyat leader, 7 others for selling Pakistani MBBS seats in J-K
Huge amount of money received in lieu of such admissions fro...