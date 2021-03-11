Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announces single window in every district to facilitate investors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that the state government will set up single window in every district to ensure speedy clearances to industrialists.

During an interactive meeting with the industrial tycoons here, the Chief Minister said these single windows will enable the industrialists to get clearances for their projects in a prompt, smooth and hassle free manner. He said that the process of single windows in every district will enable the industrialists to get clearances without running pillar to post in several offices thereby saving their lot of time, money and energy. Mann said that the state government is duty bound to facilitate the investors/ entrepreneurs in a big way.

ਅੱਜ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਸਾਡੇ ਉਦਯੋਗਪਤੀ ਭਰਾਵਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਬਹੁਤ ਵਧੀਆ ਮੁਲਾਕਾਤ ਹੋਈ।



ਸਾਰੇ ਉਦਯੋਗਪਤੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਸਾਡੇ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਲਈ ਰੁਜ਼ਗਾਰ ਪੈਦਾ ਕਰਨ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਤਰੱਕੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣੀ ਸਾਂਝੇਦਾਰੀ ਨਿਭਾਉਣ... ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇਮਾਨਦਾਰੀ ਨਾਲ਼ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਮਹੌਲ ਅਸੀਂ ਦੇਵਾਂਗੇ, ਇਹ ਸਾਡੀ ਗਰੰਟੀ ਹੈ pic.twitter.com/jzXR3tvqlf — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 10, 2022

Showcasing Punjab as most favourable investment destination, the Chief Minister said that the industrial friendly policies of the state government coupled with the hard working and dedicated manpower is a rarest of rare combination which is needed for accelerating the pace of industrial growth. He said that the state government aims at making Punjab a front runner state in industrial growth thereby propelling into high growth trajectory. Mann said that ushering an era of industrial growth will help in progress of the state on one hand and prosperity of its people on the other.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is already roping in industrial tycoons from across the country to set up their ventures in the state. He said that Punjab government is committed for giving impetus to industrial growth in the state and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause. Mann said that boost to industrial growth will provide win-win situation for both industrialists and the youth.

The Chief Minister said that while industrialists will get a platform to expand, the industrial growth will also open new vistas of employment for the youth. He said that this will help in reversing the trend of Punjabi youth going abroad in search of green pastures for their careers thereby checking the brain drain. “The day is not far when with your help Punjab will be transformed into a hub of industrial growth and employment opportunities” added Mann. On the occasion CEO KK Yadav and other officers were also present.