Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann call opposition parties as ‘chronic liars’

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 24

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday called the opposition parties as ‘chronic liars’. He alleged that instead of working for the well-being of people, the Opposition parties’ leaders are finding faults in every pro-people initiative of the state government.

Addressing a public gathering after paying obeisance at Tilla Baba Sheikh Farid here today, the CM said due to dearth of any concrete issue, these leaders were criticising the state government just for the sake of criticism.

Giving assurance of leaving no stone unturned for making the state free from corruption, drugs, unemployment and other maladies, Mann alleged the previous governments had plundered the public wealth mercilessly. He said that the successive governments in the state have even surpassed Britishers in looting the taxpayers’ money.

“We will recover every single penny from these corrupt leaders and optimally utilize it for the welfare of people,” he said. “Not only curtailing the corrupt during our regime but also punishing those indulging in the corruption in the last 10 years, is the main agenda of our government,” he claimed.

Praising his government for 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics, the CM claimed that till date more than two lakh patients had availed free treatment in these clinics and more than 30,000 blood tests were conducted so far, that too without any cost, in these clinics.

Paying tributes to Baba Sheikh Farid ji, the Chief Minister described the Saint as one of the greatest spiritual ambassadors, poet prophet and founder of ‘Sufi’ tradition in India.

Bhagwant Mann announced that every effort will be made to give a major push to development of Faridkot district.