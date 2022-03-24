Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches anti-corruption helpline

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 23

With an aim to eradicate the menace of corruption from the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched an anti-corruption helpline number — 9501200200 — from Hussainiwala.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visits Shaheed Bhagat Singh Memorial at Khatkar Kalan village on Wednesday. Tribune photo

Mann was here to pay floral tributes to legendary freedom fighters Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on the occasion of “Shahidi Divas” at the National Martyrs Memorial.

Promising to eliminate corruption from the government offices within a month, Mann asked the senior officials and government employees to serve with honesty and desist from any kind of unethical practices.

“If any minister, MLA, or official demands bribe for any work, don’t say no to him/her. But also make an audio or video clip of this and post it on the helpline number. Erring public servants will not be spared,” he said.

After assuming the charge as CM, Mann had announced to launch a helpline number to commemorate the martyrs day. Mann sought people’s cooperation and wholehearted support for the success of the initiative, “which would be the real tribute to the martyrs”. He said the commitment made with the people to ensure clean and transparent governance would be delivered at all cost. “Our government will take the message of the martyrs to each and every house so that their dreams could be realized,” he said.

Pointing out that his government has already taken a major decision to recruit 25,000 unemployed youth, besides regularising the services of contractual employees, Mann said more major welfare decisions would be taken shortly. Later, the Chief Minister also paid tributes at memorials of Rajmata Vidyawati and Martyr BK Dutt. Mann also met Kiranjit Singh, the nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh who had come here to pay respects to his uncle.

Day 1: NHM staff complain against firms

Bathinda: Alleging corruption in hiring of employees, the NHM Volunteers’ Assiociation has filed a complaint against outsourcing firms on the anti-corruption helpline. Union leaders alleged outsourcing firms take commission from the government and unemployed youth by promising them jobs.