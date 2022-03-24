Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets martyr's kin at Khatkar Kalan

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Khatkar Kalan, March 23

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said his government would make all efforts for getting martyrs’ status for Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. He was at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh in Nawanshahr, on the occasion of his martyrdom day on Wednesday. This was his second visit to the revered place in the past one week as he had earlier taken oath as the CM here.

The CM chose the occasion to felicitate and interact with the family members of Bhagat Singh. Among those who made it to the occasion were Hakumat Singh Malhi, son of Bhagat Singh’s sister Parkash Kaur; Zorawar Singh Sandhu, son of Bhagat Singh’s brother Kultar Singh; Gaurav Sandhu, Zorawar’s son; Kannagi Sandhu, Gaurav’s wife; Teji Sandhu, wife of Bhagat Singh’s nephew Abhey Sandhu; Anush Priya, daughter of Abhey Sandhu; and Prabhdeep Singh Beniwal, Abhey’s son-in-law.

He assured them all efforts would be made to get the martyr’s status for the freedom fighter who laid his life at a tender age. He expressed regret that even after more than 70 years of Independence, the martyr’s status has not been bestowed on him.

Mann also visited the museum where he wrote in the visitor book, “The sacred land of Khatkar Kalan has always been very near to my heart. The life and personal things showcased in museum have made me emotional. It is our moral duty to realise the dreams of Shaheed-e-Azam”. The CM received honour from the village panchayat. Earlier, the CM paid tribute at the samadhi of Kishan Singh, father of the martyr. He also paid floral tributes to Bhagat Singh at his statue. Meanwhile, Mann said the government would ensure the youth didn’t leave the state in search of jobs.

Candlelight vigil held in Pakistan

Lahore: Pakistani civil society on Wednesday held a candlelight vigil to observe the 91st death anniversary of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at Shadman Chowk in Lahore where they were hanged in 1931. PTI

Hooda, tewari visit martyr’s village

Haryana ex-CM Bhupinder Hooda, MP Manish Tewari and MLAs BB Batra, Partap Bajwa and Vikramjit Chaudhary, too, paid tributes to the martyr at Khatkar Kalan village. Hooda said he had three generation relationship with Bhagat Singh’s family and Lala Lajpat Rai.