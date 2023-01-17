Punjab Chief Minister orders closure of liquor factory in Ferozepur

Ruchika M. Khanna
Chandigarh, January 17
Punjab Chief Minister on Tuesday ordered closure of Zira factory in Ferozepur.
Bhagwant Mann said: "No one will be allowed to spoil the air of Punjab... Therefore, after consulting legal experts, a big decision has been taken in public interest... I have issued orders to close the Zeera Liquor Factory and in the future even if anyone tries to spoil the environment, they will not be spared."
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਆਬੋ-ਹਵਾ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਸੇ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਖਰਾਬ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰਨ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ...ਇਸ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਾਨੂੰਨੀ ਮਾਹਿਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਸਲਾਹ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਲੋਕਹਿੱਤ 'ਚ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ...— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 17, 2023
ਮੈਂ ਜ਼ੀਰਾ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਫੈਕਟਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਬੰਦ ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਹੁਕਮ ਜਾਰੀ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਨੇ ਤੇ ਭਵਿੱਖ 'ਚ ਵੀ ਜੇ ਕੋਈ ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ ਵਿਗਾੜਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕਰੇਗਾ, ਬਖਸ਼ਿਆ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ.. pic.twitter.com/0ZYruxvYcu
Farm unions have been protesting over alleged pollution caused by an ethanol plant in Zira (Ferozepur district) for the last many months. Residents of Nabha had written to the Chief Minister on it and had complained that the state government has ignored the matter altogether.
They have been alleging that the liquor factory was allegedly causing serious damage to underground water, air and environment.
