Punjab Chief Secretary: Expedite work on drinking water schemes

Chandigarh, September 10

To ensure quality basic services to people, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua today underscored the need to expedite work on the Punjab Municipal Services Improvement Project (PMSIP). The project is revamping water supply schemes in Amritsar and Ludhiana.

Chairing a meeting with a delegation of the World Bank to conclude the second joint implementation support mission for the PMSIP, the Chief Secretary said it was a $300 million project funded by the WB, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the state.