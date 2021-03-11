Punjab CM announces reduction in load enhancement fee on tubewells

PTI

Chandigarh, June 9

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced to reduce the fee for load enhancement on tubewells to Rs 2,500 from the existing Rs 4,750.

Stating this, Mann said, “This is a humble gift to food growers of our state by their own government.”

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦਾ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਹੱਕ ‘ਚ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡਾ ਫ਼ੈਸਲਾ ਸਾਂਝਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਬੜੀ ਖ਼ੁਸ਼ੀ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ..ਟਿਊਬਵੈੱਲ ‘ਤੇ ਲੋਡ ਵਧਾਉਣ ਦਾ ਖਰਚਾ Rs 4750 ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਹਾਰਸ-ਪਾਵਰ ਤੋਂ ਘਟਾ ਕੇ Rs 2500 ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ..ਹਜ਼ਾਰਾ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਫ਼ਾਇਦਾ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ..ਅਸੀਂ ਖੇਤੀ ਨੂੰ ਮਜਬੂਰੀ ਦਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਗੋਂ ਲਾਹੇਵੰਦ ਧੰਦਾ ਬਣਾਉਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਾਂ.. pic.twitter.com/3rS6ZFAYpJ — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) June 9, 2022

Punjab is a predominantly agrarian economy with a large section of its population dependent on farming, he said in an official statement here.

However, farmers now do not want their children to follow the agriculture sector because of diminishing returns, he added.

Mann said this trend needs to be reversed for which input cost of the farmers have to be decreased so that farming becomes a profitable venture.

Farmers were facing a lot of difficulty in paying load enhancement fees on tubewell, the chief minister said.

It has been slashed by nearly 50 per cent, he said while expressing hope that it will give much-needed succour to the hard-working and resilient farmers of the state.

Mann said more such steps will be taken to make agriculture a profitable venture.