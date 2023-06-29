Punjab CM bats for promoting tourism in Kandi areas

Chandigarh, June 28
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday directed officers of the state government to make the concerted efforts for promoting tourism in the Kandi areas.
Chairing a meeting of the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board (PIDB) here, the Chief Minister said the government was making strenuous efforts for developing areas around Ranjit Sagar Dam, Shahpur Kandi Dam and the Kandi areas of Hoshiarpur district.
He said these areas could be developed as ideal tourist destinations. Mann said there was a huge potential for developing these areas as a tourist destination for which all-out efforts would be made.
The Chief Minister said due to negligence of the successive state governments, these areas had been hitherto ignored. He said the untapped potential of tourism in these areas should be harnessed for attracting the tourists to these places with immense natural beauty.
He asked officers to prepare a detailed blueprint for the development of the region so that a major fillip could be given to the tourism sector. He said this area was blessed with bounty of natural resources, which could attract the tourists from across the globe. Mann said this was the need of the hour for promotion of economic activity in the region, transforming the lives of people.
The Chief Minister said the government had already cleared the water adventure tourism policy for the promotion of water sports, which could also be implemented here. Mann envisioned that the day was not far when after sprucing up the infrastructure this region becomes a hub of tourists. He said these areas could act as a catalyst for further emerging Punjab on the map of international tourism.
