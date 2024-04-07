Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP leaders observe fast at Bhagat Singh’s village Khatkar Kalan

Tribune News Service

Khatkar Kalan, April 7

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and several AAP ministers and MLAs gathered at Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district for a day-long fast to protest the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had given the call for a nationwide collective fast to protest the arrest of the Delhi chief minister.

Khatkar Kalan is the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Addressing the gathering, CM Mann said Shaheed Bhagat Singh made the supreme sacrifice while mobilising the youth towards the national struggle for freedom of the country. But today the country's democracy and martyr Bhagat Singh's sacrifice are in danger, the CM Mann said.

“Bhagat Singh fought for electoral democracy which is now in danger,” the CM said.

Ministers Bram Shanker Jimpa, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Anmol Gagan Mann, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, AAP candidate from Anandpur Sahib seat Malvinder Singh Kang, party candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib Gurpreet Singh GP and AAP’s state unit working president Bhudh Ram were present at the venue.

Some AAP volunteers were seen carrying pictures of Kejriwal behind bars.

Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, was arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. He was sent to judicial custody till April 15. —with PTI

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann #Shaheed Bhagat Singh