Anand Marriage Act to be implemented in letter & spirit: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, November 8

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced that the Anand Marriage Act, notified in 2016, will be implemented in letter and spirit. Mann was here to pay obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

He said the Act was notified in 2016, but had been hanging fire since then. Though 22 states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Delhi, had already implemented the Act, Punjab had lagged behind. Mann said the Act would now be implemented in right earnest in the state for which steps would be taken to create awareness among masses as well as government officials.

Mann appealed to people to imbibe the spirit of service and humility as preached by the Guru and strive for a peaceful, prosperous and healthy society by following the legacy of Guru Nanak Dev.

Calling for the preservation of environment, Mann said Guru Nanak Dev had taught people in this regard at that time also when there was hardly any pollution.

