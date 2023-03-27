Punjab CM announces moratorium on repayment of loans taken by farmers from cooperative societies

Chandigarh, March 27
In view of crop losses due to recent rain and hailstorms, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Monday a moratorium on the repayment of loans taken by farmers from Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies.
He expressed hope that the move will provide the much-needed relief to farmers in this hour of crisis.
In a major pro-farmer initiative, Chief Minister @BhagwantMann announced to freeze repayment of loan taken by the farmers from Primary Agricultural cooperative Societies and expressed hope that this will give much needed relief to the farmers in this hour of crisis.— CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) March 27, 2023
ਸਹਿਕਾਰੀ ਬੈਂਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਲੀਮਿਟ ਦੀ ਕਿਸ਼ਤ ਇਸ ਵਾਰ ਫ਼੍ਰੀਜ਼ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ…ਕੋਈ ਵਿਆਜ਼ ਨਹੀਂ ਲੱਗੇਗਾ…ਬੈਂਕਾਂ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਅਸੀਂ ਗੱਲ ਕਰ ਲਈ ਹੈ.. ਇਹ ਕੋਈ ਅਹਿਸਾਨ ਨੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ ਬਣਦੀ ਹੈ.. pic.twitter.com/jO8ysSUroM— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 27, 2023
In an official statement, Mann said the farmers can pay back this amount later after they recover from losses.
He said that as a result of this move, a large number of farmers will be saved from becoming defaulters and will remain eligible to take loans for the next crop season.
The chief minister said the state cooperative societies lend money to farmers as short-term crop loans.
Earlier in the day, Mann said he had issued directions for a special 'girdawari' (field inspection) to assess crop damage because of recent rain and ordered it to be completed within a week.
Mann on Sunday had toured rain-affected fields in Moga, Muktsar, Bathinda and Patiala districts.
Untimely rain accompanied by hail and high-velocity winds caused damage to wheat and other crops in several parts of the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nepal puts Amritpal Singh on surveillance list; India asks Nepal not to allow him to flee to third country
Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh has been on the run si...
Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt
Police officials yet to confirm whether this is the latest p...
Akal Takht serves 24-hour ultimatum on Punjab Government to release supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh
The decision was taken during a Panthic gathering at Amritsa...
Disqualified as MP, Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22
Can write to the Housing Committee seeking an extended stay,...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s photo blackened at mohalla clinic in Khatkar Kalan
Protesters angry at removal of Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s photog...