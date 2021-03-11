Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to martyr Subedar Hardeep Singh’s family

Chandigarh, May 8
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 1 crore besides a government job to one member of the bereaved family of martyr Subedar Hardeep Singh, who laid down his life on last Friday, in the service of nation along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.
Extending his sympathies to the bereaved family of the brave JCO, the Chief Minister said that martyr Sub Hardeep Singh displayed utmost dedication to defend country’s unity and his sacrifice would ever inspire his fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment.
Subedar Hardeep Singh of 15 PUNJAB (PATIALA) hailed from Baranda village in Garhdiwala tehsil of Hoshiarpur district. He was married and is survived by his wife Ravinder Kaur, a daughter and a son.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani
As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...
19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory
Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...
Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack
Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...
Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes
Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...
Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards
Students not able to access Internet on the device