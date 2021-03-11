Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to martyr Subedar Hardeep Singh’s family

Chandigarh, May 8

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 1 crore besides a government job to one member of the bereaved family of martyr Subedar Hardeep Singh, who laid down his life on last Friday, in the service of nation along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

Extending his sympathies to the bereaved family of the brave JCO, the Chief Minister said that martyr Sub Hardeep Singh displayed utmost dedication to defend country’s unity and his sacrifice would ever inspire his fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment.

Subedar Hardeep Singh of 15 PUNJAB (PATIALA) hailed from Baranda village in Garhdiwala tehsil of Hoshiarpur district. He was married and is survived by his wife Ravinder Kaur, a daughter and a son.