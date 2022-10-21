Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann appears in Mansa court in defamation case

Tribune News Service

Mansa, October 20

CM Bhagwant Mann on Thursday appeared before a Mansa court in a three-year-old defamation case, which was filed by former MLA Nazar Singh Manshahia. Mann got bail in the case and next hearing of the case has been scheduled for December 5.

Next hearing on Dec 5 The three-year-old defamation case was filed by former MLA Nazar Singh Manshahia Mann got bail in the case and next hearing of the case has been scheduled for December 5

When Manshahia had left AAP and joined the Congress in 2019, Mann had alleged that Manshahia switched party for money and for appointment as the chairman of the Punjab Pollution Control Board.

Then legislator, Manshahia had in 2019 filed a defamation suit against Mann and eight others in a Mansa court. Advocate Gurpiar Singh said despite sending notices to the CM in the defamation case on different occasions, he did not turn up at the court for hearing. Singh added: “Mann attended the hearing today and got bail in the case and the court has summoned him to present before the court on next hearing, which has been scheduled for December 5.”

Later, addressing a press conference at Mansa, the CM said: “Baffled by their crushing defeat in the state Assembly elections, Congress leaders are now using the defamation as a tool against those working tirelessly for public welfare and progress of state.”

Mann added: “Leaders who had themselves betrayed the mandate of people by becoming turncoats for their vested personal interests are now filing defamation cases against us.”

#bhagwant mann #Mansa