Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann asks farmers to go in for moong-cultivation, assures MSP

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 6

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday asked farmers to go in for moong-cultivation, assuring that the state government would purchase this on the Minimum Support Price.

The MSP of moong, announced by the Centre last year, was Rs 7,275 per quintal. Farmers have been urged to sow the moong crop now, so that the crop is ready and harvested in the first week of July. “Moong crop is ready for cultivation in 55 days. In the first week of July, farmers who opt for moong cultivation now can go in for cultivation of late growing of paddy variety PR 126 or basmati,” the Chief Minister said in a video message.

Last year, the state government had managed to convince farmers to grow moong on 50,000 acres of land and the crop had a yield of 80-85 quintals per hectare. These farmers then managed to earn Rs 7,000 per quintal of moong. This year, moong has already been sown on 50,000 acres of cultivable area and another 10,000 acres is expected to be brought under cultivation till May 15. With the promise of buying the crop at the MSP, the government will be giving a major push to its cultivation.

By growing in late-sown varieties of paddy, the farmers will opt for sustainable agriculture practice as the late-sown varieties require 15-20 per cent less watering of fields. Interestingly, this time, farmers are opting in a big way for the PR 126 variety of seed. About 2,600 quintals of this variety were developed by PAU, Ludhiana, this year, but these went off the shelves quickly. Though priced at Rs 65 per kg, these are reportedly now selling through private traders at Rs 140 a kg.

Friday’s announcement is the second major initiative announced by the government for making changes in agriculture during the upcoming kharif season. Last week, CM Bhagwant Mann had announced to give Rs 1,500 per acre as subsidy to those going in for direct seeding of rice.

#Agriculture #bhagwant mann #farmers #MSP