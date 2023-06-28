 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann bats for concerned efforts to promote tourism in ‘kandi’ areas : The Tribune India

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann bats for concerned efforts to promote tourism in ‘kandi’ areas

Said the state government is making strenuous efforts for developing areas around the Ranjit Sagar dam, Shahpur Kandi dam, and 'kandi' (sub-mountain) areas of Hoshiarpur district

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann bats for concerned efforts to promote tourism in ‘kandi’ areas

File Photo of Ranjit Sagar dam.



PTI

Chandigarh, June 28

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday directed officials to make concerted efforts to promote tourism in the 'kandi' areas of the state.

He chaired a meeting of the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board (PIDB) here, said an official release.

Mann said the state government is making strenuous efforts for developing areas around the Ranjit Sagar dam, Shahpur Kandi dam, and 'kandi' (sub-mountain) areas of Hoshiarpur district.

These areas can be developed as ideal tourist destinations for attracting tourists from across the globe, said Mann, adding that there is a huge potential for developing these areas as a tourist destinations for which all-out efforts will be made.

He said due to the “negligence” of the successive state governments, these areas have been hitherto ignored. The untapped potential of tourism in these areas should be harnessed for attracting tourists to these places with immense natural beauty.

He asked the officers to prepare a detailed blueprint for the development of the entire region so that the tourism sector in the state gets a fillip.

Mann said the state government has already a water adventure tourism policy for the promotion of water sports which too can be implemented in the 'kandi' areas.  

#Bhagwant Mann #Hoshiarpur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

17 amateurs gave shape to Punjab's biggest heist

2
Nation

FIR against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya over tweet on Rahul Gandhi; saffron party calls it abuse of power

3
Nation

Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%

4
Diaspora

Canada to introduce new work permit for US H-1B visa holders

5
World

Indian-origin man sentenced to jail for smuggling over 800 Indian citizens into US using Uber

6
Nation

Fresh trouble for Arvind Kejriwal, CAG begins audit of 'irregularities' in house repair

7
Delhi

AAP gives ‘in-principle support’ to UCC; IUML, AIMPLB oppose, Rajnath slams opponents for giving communal colour

8
Punjab

Stadium did not meet ICC standards, BCCI official says after Punjab minister alleges 'political interference' over Mohali's omission from World Cup fixtures

9
Punjab

Rs 138-cr orchard scam: Facing Vigilance heat, beneficiaries start returning ill-gotten money

10
Nation

'Unacceptable', says White House after trolls target scribe who put query to PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Top News

AAP extends ‘in-principle’ support to Uniform Civil Code, wants govt to hold consultations to build consensus: Sandeep Pathak

AAP gives ‘in-principle support’ to UCC; IUML, AIMPLB oppose, Rajnath slams opponents for giving communal colour

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said the implementation of UCC wou...

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at in UP's Saharanpur

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad injured as assailants open fire on his car in UP’s Deoband

According to police, the vehicle used by the assailants carr...

India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 to be launched on July 13

India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 launch likely on July 13; ISRO chief says no final decision yet

The follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 will demonstrate end-...

6 dead, 15 injured as ‘rath’ comes in contact with high-tension wire in Tripura’s Unakoti

6 dead, 15 injured as 'rath' comes in contact with high-tension wire in Tripura's Unakoti

The incident happened in Kumarghat area during ‘Ulta Rath Ya...

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya booked for ‘derogatory’ posts against Rahul Gandhi

FIR against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya over tweet on Rahul Gandhi; saffron party calls it abuse of power

The tweet shows an animated video allegedly mocking Rahul Ga...


Cities

View All

Roadways contractual staff hold strike, passengers suffer

Roadways contractual staff hold strike, passengers suffer

Two more held in 5-month-old kidnapping, extortion case

Knotty Affair: Maze of cables in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar gives it shabby look

Pathetic Parks: Himmatpura colony park in state of neglect; call to depute gardeners

Special Olympics: Pingalwara athletes win1 gold, 3 bronze medals in Germany

SWM penalty shocker for dwellers of 4 Chandigarh societies

SWM penalty shocker for dwellers of 4 Chandigarh societies

Home composting way forward, say Chandigarh residents

Peak hour snarl-ups near Hallo Majra a norm

Lake Sports Complex restaurant service closed

PGI to ramp up OT infrastructure

AAP extends ‘in-principle’ support to Uniform Civil Code, wants govt to hold consultations to build consensus: Sandeep Pathak

AAP gives ‘in-principle support’ to UCC; IUML, AIMPLB oppose, Rajnath slams opponents for giving communal colour

Delhi court sends Supertech chairman RK Arora to ED custody till July 10

Businessman looted of Rs 4.5 lakh in Delhi

‘Sapne sakar karna’: US Ambassador Garcetti on realising true potential of Indo-US ties

CBI registers FIR over irregularities in appointment of teachers in Delhi Government-aided school

Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Govt buses go off road, passengers stranded in Jalandhar

Cable mess: Webs of wires a common sight near bus stand area in Jalandhar

State of Parks: Located near railway station in Jalandhar, this park lies in complete neglect

ASI’s son dies in US road mishap

Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

Expand international flights from Chandigarh, MP urges airlines

46K ration cards of needy wrongly cancelled in Ludhiana: Cong

Stop dumping waste into sewer lines or face action: Officials to dairy farmers

Residents want MLAs to raise matter in Vidhan Sabha

Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

3 youths arrested for opening fire at Rajpura financier’s office

Fatehgarh Sahib: Poor condition of roads irks residents

5 customers’ loans waived at PNB settlement camp

Patiala: 708 jail inmates examined at medical camp