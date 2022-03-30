Bhagwant Mann condemns attack on Arvind Kejriwal's house

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 30

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has condemned the attack on the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal here on Wednesday.

He has accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack, saying the party was showing signs of desperation at the formation of AAP government in Punjab.

पंजाब में आम आदमी पार्टी के हाथों करारी हार से बीजेपी की बौखलाहट साफ दिख रही है।



पुलिस की मौजूदगी में मुख्यमंत्री दिल्ली, @arvindkejriwal जी के घर पर हमला एक कायराना हरकत है।



अब ये साफ हो चुका है कि BJP को सिर्फ AAP और अरविंद केजरीवाल से डर लगता है। — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 30, 2022

In a tweet, he said, “The anger of the BJP is clearly visible in Punjab due to the crushing defeat at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party. The attack on the house of Chief Minister Delhi, @arvindkejriwal ji in the presence of police is a cowardly act. Now it is clear that BJP is only afraid of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal.