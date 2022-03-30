Bhagwant Mann condemns attack on Arvind Kejriwal's house

New Delhi, March 30
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has condemned the attack on the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal here on Wednesday.
He has accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack, saying the party was showing signs of desperation at the formation of AAP government in Punjab.
पंजाब में आम आदमी पार्टी के हाथों करारी हार से बीजेपी की बौखलाहट साफ दिख रही है।— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 30, 2022
पुलिस की मौजूदगी में मुख्यमंत्री दिल्ली, @arvindkejriwal जी के घर पर हमला एक कायराना हरकत है।
अब ये साफ हो चुका है कि BJP को सिर्फ AAP और अरविंद केजरीवाल से डर लगता है।
In a tweet, he said, “The anger of the BJP is clearly visible in Punjab due to the crushing defeat at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party. The attack on the house of Chief Minister Delhi, @arvindkejriwal ji in the presence of police is a cowardly act. Now it is clear that BJP is only afraid of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM loses parliamentary majority after main ally quits coalition, pushes him closer to ouster
Trouble for Pakistan PM as key ally MQM-P likely to vote aga...
Dearness allowance for central employees hiked by 3 per cent
The decision will benefit over 1.16 crore central government...
BJP wants to kill Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Manish Sisodia
BJYM activists damaged CCTV cameras, barriers at Delhi CM's ...
Severe heat wave predicted in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday
Another spell of heatwave in Delhi is likely from April 3 to...