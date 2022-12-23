Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann convenes key meet on Covid, decides to set up state-level control room in Chandigarh, appeals people to wear masks

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 23

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that the state government is fully prepared to tackle any unforeseen challenge in the wake of surge in Covid cases in China and other countries.

The chief minister reviewed the arrangements of the state government during a review meeting here at his office in Punjab Civil Secretariat I.

The chief minister urged the people to wear masks at all educational institutions, government and private offices, gatherings, malls and other public places to contain the spread of Covid.

Mann asked officials of the health department to ensure testing of people bearing Covid symptoms. He also asked DCs to constantly review arrangements in their respective districts.

The chief minister said that the state government has decided to set up a state-level Covid control room to tackle any exigency.

All hospitals, labs and collection centres, which offer testing for Covid, have been directed to upload test details, both positive and negative, on COVA Portal of Punjab Government. These entities have also been asked to furnish test details to respective district and state Covid-19 cell. He also said those left to be inoculated with second as well as precautionary dose must get their complete vaccination done at the earliest.

Mann asked officials to ensure strict enforcement of decisions taken in the meeting.

