Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition leaders Sunil Jakhar, Sukhbir Badal, Raja Warring for open debate

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, October 8

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday dared the BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal presidents in the state to come for an open debate on November 1 on issues facing Punjab.

CM Mann said: ‘It’s my open invitation to Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, SAD president Sukhbir Badal and Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring that instead of squabbling daily over different issues, let us debate in front of media and Punjab residents.”

“Let us debate on who looted Punjab, and issues relating to brothers, nephews, brothers-in-law, friends, toll plazas, youth, farmers, businesses, shopkeepers and canal waters…Let us have a live debate. November 1 being Punjab Day will be best suited. You will get enough time to prepare for your arguments. I am already fully prepared,” Mann posted on X, formerly Twitter.

ਭਾਜਪਾ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਜਾਖੜ ਜੀ , ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਦੇ ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਦਲ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਰਾਜਾ ਵੜਿੰਗ-ਪ੍ਰਤਾਪ ਬਾਜਵਾ ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਮੇਰਾ ਖੁੱਲਾ ਸੱਦਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਰੋਜ਼-ਰੋਜ਼ ਦੀ ਕਿੱਚ ਕਿੱਚ ਨਾਲੋਂ ਆਜੋ ਆਪਾਂ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਬੈਠ ਕੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਹੁਣ ਤੱਕ ਕੀਹਨੇ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਲੁੱਟਿਆ, ਭਾਈ-ਭਤੀਜੇ ਸਾਲੇ-ਜੀਜੇ, ਮਿੱਤਰ ਮੁਲਾਹਜ਼ੇ, ਟੋਲ ਪਲਾਜੇ,ਜਵਾਨੀ… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Sunil Jakhar also took to ‘X’ to reply to Mann’s message. He said, “We are ready for the debate anytime; however, first reply why under political compulsions you compromised on interests of the state on the SYL issue.”

ਤੂੰ ਇਧਰ ਉਧਰ ਕੀ ਬਾਤ ਨਾ ਕਰ

ਯੇ ਬਤਾ ਕਿ ਕਾਫ਼ਲਾ ਕਿਉਂ ਲੂਟਾ !



ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਜੀ,

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਹਰ ਮੁੱਦੇ ਤੇ ਬਹਿਸ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਅਸੀਂ ਹਰ ਸਮੇਂ ਤਿਆਰ ਹਾਂ।

ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਇਹ ਤਾਂ ਦੱਸੋ ਕਿ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਪਾਣੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਮਸਲੇ ਤੇ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਕਿਹੜੇ ਦਬਾਅ ਜਾਂ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਹਿੱਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਪੂਰਤੀ ਲਈ ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਡੇ ਟੇਕੇ।



ਪੰਜਾਬ ਮੰਗਦਾ ਜਵਾਬ।… — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) October 8, 2023

#Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #Bhagwant Mann #BJP #Congress #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sukhbir Badal #Sunil Jakhar