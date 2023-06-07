 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dedicates 35th mother-child care centre to state people : The Tribune India

75-100 more Aam Aadmi clinics to be dedicated to the people in coming days, he said

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann dedicating mother and child care centre in Kharar on Wednesday.



Tribune News Service

SAS Nagar, June 7

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday dedicated the 35th mother and child care centre to the state people within a year.

Addressing the gathering after dedicating mother and child care centre here, the Chief Minister envisioned that this newly constructed hospital built at a cost of Rs 8 crore will act as a catalyst to impart quality health care to pregnant women and newly-born children. He said that the move is aimed to ensure that people get quality health services in these hospitals. Bhagwant Mann said that so far 35 hospitals have been dedicated to the people out of total 45 in the last one year adding that more such hospitals will be constructed across the state in coming days.

The Chief Minister said that after assuming the charge of office, his government has laid major thrust on power, employment, education and health sectors.  

The Chief Minister asserted that 584 Aam Aadmi Clinics are now operational in the state to offer free healthcare services to people adding that 75-100 more clinics will be dedicated to the people in coming days.

Bhagwant Mann said these clinics have already proved to be a cornerstone in imparting quality health services to people. He said that equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, these clinics are providing world-class treatment and diagnostic facilities to the people free of cost adding that so far 31.19 lakh patients from across the state have been benefited from these Aam Aadmi clinics which are offering around 41 type of diagnostics tests along with free medicines to people.  

The Chief Minister further said that in a revolutionary step 15 ‘Schools of Eminence’ will be operational in the state by August 15. He said that equipped with ultra-modern infrastructure these schools provide the best quality education to the students. Bhagwant Mann said that these schools are focusing on grooming the students for five professional and competitive courses including engineering, law, commerce, UPSC and NDA.

Earlier, Cabinet Ministers Dr. Balbir Singh and Anmol Gagan Mann also addressed the gathering

