 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann demands Bharat Ratna for legendary freedom fighters : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann demands Bharat Ratna for legendary freedom fighters

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann demands Bharat Ratna for legendary freedom fighters

Said Shaheed Udham Singh, Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha who made unparalleled sacrifices for the country

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann demands Bharat Ratna for legendary freedom fighters

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paying tributes to Shaheed Udham Singh at his memorial on his martyrdom day in Sangrur on Monday. Photo Credit: Twitter



PTI

Sangrur, July 31

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday batted for the Bharat Ratna for legendary freedom fighters like Shaheed Udham Singh, Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha who made unparalleled sacrifices for the country.

Bestowing the Bharat Ratna on these martyrs will enhance the prestige of this award, Mann after paying floral tributes to Shaheed Udham Singh at his memorial on his martyrdom day, according to an official release.

They deserve this award because they made supreme sacrifices towards achieving the country's freedom, he said.

But the Union government is "least bothered" about honouring such sons of the soil, he alleged. Rather, the chief minister said, the Centre is giving a "severe blow" to the legacy of these martyrs by "muzzling democracy" in the country.

These nationalists laid down their lives for the sake of freedom and democracy in the country but unfortunately the Union government is “jeopardizing the democratic system through ordinances”, Mann said apparently referring to the Delhi ordinance.

The chief minister said the supreme sacrifice made by Shaheed Udham Singh will always inspire the youth towards selfless service to the nation.

The chief minister said his government will make strenuous efforts to bring back the personal belongings of Shaheed Udham Singh from London. He said the state government will raise these issues at all the relevant platforms so as to bring back these belongings at the earliest.

He also said things associated with Shaheed Bhagat Singh lying in Pakistan will also be brought back.

Mann also gave a clarion call to people for launching another "freedom movement" to take forward the aspirations of the great martyrs by ousting those who "plundered the wealth of the country after the nation got freedom".

Though the country attained freedom from clutches of the British imperialism in 1947, the dreams of the nationalists, patriots and great martyrs were never fulfilled, he said, according to a government statement.

Successive governments at the Centre and in the state looted people, besides unleashing countless atrocities on them, he alleged. "Now the time has come when these atrocious leaders must be ousted for which a second movement of freedom struggle should be launched," said Mann.

Also during his speech, Mann again criticised former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal saying the BJP leader who brought him into politics has been booked for his "misdeeds".

"When an FIR is also registered against Manpreet Badal then you accept it that I do not spare anyone. Alright, Badal brought me into politics," said Mann, adding that he continued to stand by his principals.

Mann said anyone who backstabs people of the state by misusing official position will have to definitely pay for his "sin".  

After Badal appeared before the state vigilance bureau in a land matter on July 24, both the CM and the former finance minister continued to engage in a war of words.

A recent delegation of the BJP that met the governor over some issues comprised all the turncoats who had left the Congress to join the BJP, said Mann.

None of the old guard of BJP was a part of this delegation which was led by the new president of the saffron party, he added.

Taking a jibe, Mann said even the delegation was led by Sunil Jakhar, who himself was once the president of state Congress but shifted to the BJP.

Mann said the state exchequer is no longer empty, but every single penny is being utilised for the wellbeing of the common man.

The CM said the state government has already ordered a special 'girdawari' (survey to assess loss) to ascertain the loss incurred to people due to floods in the state.

Mann assured the people that his government will compensate the people even if they had lost even a hen or a goat. The state government will not beg the Centre to give relief to the people in this hour of crisis, said Mann.

The state government has enough resources to bail the people out of this grave crisis, said Mann, adding his government will not seek even a single penny from the Union government for the victims of the flood.  

#Bhagwant Mann #Sangrur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

2
Nation

Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train

3
Entertainment

Seeing Sunny Deol cry on stage, Dharmendra says 'he is a 'saadhu' in our family'; fans call actor 'father's copy'

4
Diaspora

Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture

5
Nation

2 women paraded naked in Manipur sexual violence video move Supreme Court against state govt and Centre

6
Haryana

Home guard shot dead, several cops injured, cars torched as mobs pelt stones at VHP procession in Haryana’s Nuh

7
Nation

13 lakh girls and women went missing in India between 2019-21: MHA

8
Nation

Opposition rattled as Sharad Pawar likely to confer award on PM Modi in Pune

9
Himachal

Himachal rains: Watch shocking video of Manali road before and after floods

10
Nation

3 Quad partners go big on chip biz with India

Don't Miss

View All
Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Top News

Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court

Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court

Top court questions why the FIR was registered on May 18 whe...

Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation

Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation

Meet at the Parliament House and highlight the ground realit...

Tension erupts in Nuh after stones pelted on VHP’s ‘Braj Mandal Yatra’

Home guard shot dead, several cops injured, cars torched as mobs pelt stones at VHP procession in Haryana’s Nuh

Internet suspended in the area till Wednesday; Home Minister...

Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC

Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC

Shops and cab torched, timely intervention by administration...

4 persons on board train from Jaipur to Mumbai shot dead by Railway Protection Force jawan

Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train

After killing his senior, the constable goes to another bogi...


Cities

View All

Flood threat persists in Mand area with Sutlej still in spate

Flood threat persists in Mand area with Sutlej still in spate

Complete girdawari by August 15, minister tells Revenue Dept

AAP minister, Congress MP share dais for development project

Arjun Ram Meghwal tunes in to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ along with BJP workers

Knotty affair: Set up on Guru Hargobind Sahib's order, historic bazaar turns a mess

Transport inspector held in Bathinda in bribery case

Transport inspector held in Bathinda in bribery case

15 injured as 5 cars collide on highway

Of 10K listed vendors of city, only 2K in business, lowest in country

Of 10K listed vendors of Chandigarh, only 2K in business, lowest in country

B Praak inspires City Beautiful residents with ‘Rakhna Sambhaal Chandigarh’ track

Friends, colleagues fondly remember 'stylish Sardarni' art historian Kavita Singh

Punjab Police ASI’s son held for supplying drugs in Chandigarh

Tipsy driver crashes into power pole, parked car at Sector 46, Chandigarh

Friends, colleagues fondly remember ‘stylish Sardarni’ art historian Kavita Singh

Friends, colleagues fondly remember 'stylish Sardarni' art historian Kavita Singh

20 years after FIR, court acquits two men charged with using fake passports

Delhi private firm employee who 'fraudulently' kept jobless wife on payroll for over 10 years under police scanner

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Victim's father tells court accused informed him about strangulating his daughter

HC imposes Rs 25K cost on fan for PIL over Sukesh Chandrasekhar letters to Jacqueline, Nora

Disease threat looms large as garbage piles up in Kapurthala

Disease threat looms large as garbage piles up in Kapurthala

Give possession of flat or return money, consumer panel tells JIT

Tireless teamwork to aid of flood-hit Jalandhar villages

Punjab Agriculture Department aims to replant saplings on 2 lakh acres

Education takes back seat in Jalandhar's Dhakka Basti

Smart City Mission deadline extended

Smart City Mission deadline extended

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Ludhiana sees increase in conjunctivitis cases

Thief beaten to death, 9 migrant workers booked

Car snatcher arrested within hours after crime

18 months on, Patiala MC gets nod for drive to sterilise canines

18 months on, Patiala MC gets nod for drive to sterilise canines

Punjabi University, Patiala, archers bag medals in China

Flood fury: Patiala's urban area residents seek compensation, too

Students plant trees in Patiala, vow to nurture them

Patiala: Undue pressure by Education Department over student enrolment, allege teachers