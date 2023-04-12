Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann frees another toll plaza on Samana-Patran road, says it’s not the last

Tribune News Service

Samana, April 12

Continuing the spree to free the toll plazas across the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said this is the ninth but not the last toll plaza to be closed in larger public interest as more such will be freed in the coming days.

Addressing the gathering after closing the toll plaza on Samana-Patran road, the Chief Minister bemoaned that these toll plazas were in reality shops for open loot of general public. He said that these tolls had plundered the public by flouting all norms as per their agreement. However, Bhagwant Mann said it is surprising that instead of taking action against them in larger public interests, the successive state governments had patronised this loot by keeping a blind eye towards their misdeeds.

The Chief Minister said though the people had elected the governments for securing their interests, the power-hungry politicians shielded such defaulters just for their own vested interests. He said the previous governments ignored the ambiguities of these erring toll plazas and allowed them to mint the money illegally without bothering about the general public. Bhagwant Mann said at none of the toll plazas shut so far, the facility of ambulance or recovery van was visible despite provision for it in the agreement.

The Chief Minister said the agreement of this toll plaza was signed on 01/09/2005 during the Congress government and the toll was imposed for 16.50 years. He said that due to several shortcomings a fine of Rs 1.48 crore was imposed on the company adding that it could have been closed on 24/06/2013 due to these shortcomings. However, Bhagwant Mann said, this never happened, adding that the toll could have also been shut down on 16/10/2018 when the second overlay was not done but no action was initiated.

The Chief Minister said after assuming office, when his government issued notice to toll plaza for violations, the company managing it moved to the court. However, he said the plea was rejected by the court and in larger public interest, the government has decided to close it. Bhagwant Mann said that by closing this toll plaza, Rs 3.80 lakh of the common people will be saved daily.

The Chief Minister said that the company was seeking an extension on the pretext of farmers’ agitation and Covid pandemic but his government has denied it. Mann said that every single penny plundered from people will be recovered from these people by all means adding that FIR will also be lodged against the company.

On the occasion, Cabinet Ministers Chetan Singh Jauremajra and Harbhajan Singh ETO were also present.

