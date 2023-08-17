Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives ‘At Home’ reception hosted by Governor Banwarilal Purohit a miss

Chandigarh, August 16
In the ceremonial ‘At Home’ reception hosted by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day at Punjab Raj Bhavan last evening, the absence of CM Bhagwant Mann did not go unnoticed.
In response to a query, the Governor, in an informal interaction with the media, said invitations for the ceremony were extended to various dignitaries, including the Punjab Chief Minister.
“The CM’s office acknowledged the receipt of the invitation. He opted not to attend the function. His decision is in line with his own discernment. The CM might have decided to forgo the event as perhaps he is afraid of the ceremonial cannons placed outside Raj Bhavan!” the Governor quipped.
