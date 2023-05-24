Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives nod to release pending instalment of 6 per cent DA to government employees

Chandigarh, May 24
The Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced to release pending instalment of 6 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) to government employees from July 1, 2015 to December 31, 2015.
Divulging the details a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said he decision will entail an additional financial liability of Rs 356 crore to the state exchequer.
Reiterating his government’s firm commitment to ensure the welfare of employees, the Chief Minister said that the employees were a critical segment of the state administration and safeguarding their interests was the government’s top priority.
