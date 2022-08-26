Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

In a move aimed at giving further fillip to industrial development in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today handed over land allotment letter to Tata group for setting up its scrap-based steel plant at an investment of Rs 2600 crore in first phase at Ludhiana.

“We are committed for making Punjab a frontrunner in industrial sector and this maiden investment by Tata Group in the state is a step forward in this direction,” asserted the Chief Minister during meeting with delegation led by Tata Steel Limited Global CEO & Managing Director TV Narendran, who called on him at his office on Friday.

ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਇੱਕ ਖੁਸ਼ਖ਼ਬਰੀ ਸਾਂਝੀ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ…ਮੇਰੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਤੇ TATA Steel ਕੰਪਨੀ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਪਲਾਂਟ ਲਗਾਉਣ ਦਾ ਕਰਾਰ ਹੋ ਚੁੱਕਿਆ ਹੈ…Rs 2600 ਕਰੋੜ ਦਾ ਨਿਵੇਸ਼ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ…ਸਾਡੇ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਰੁਜ਼ਗਾਰ ਮਿਲੇਗਾ…ਸੱਚੀਆਂ ਨੀਅਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮੁਰਾਦਾਂ ਨੇ…ਪੰਜਾਬ ‘ਚ ਮੁੜ ਤੋਂ ਕੰਪਨੀਆਂ ਆਉਣੀਆਂ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋ ਗਈਆਂ ਨੇ… pic.twitter.com/rdzxcZZf6E — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 26, 2022

Welcoming the Tata Group to the state, the Chief Minister expressed hope that investment by this major industrial group will further put the state on high growth trajectory of industrial development. Bhagwant Mann further said the state government will extend full support and cooperation to Tata group for setting up and operationalising the plant.

The Chief Minister asserted that the youth of state will be immensely benefit from this project as it will open new employment opportunities for them. He said that the Tata Group will invest around Rs 2600 crore in the first phase of the project which will be located at Ludhiana, adjacent to Hi-Tech Valley Industrial Park of Government of Punjab.

The Chief Minister also patted team of Invest Punjab which facilitated Tata Steel management in their endeavour to set up the first scrap-based integrated steel plant of India. He said this electric arc furnace-based plant will produce 0.75 MTPA finished steel adding that the raw material for the steel making process is 100% scrap. Bhagwant Mann said the plant will be spread over 115 acres of land adjacent to the state-of-the art Industrial Park developed by PSIEC.

On the occasion, Tata Steel CEO & MD TV Narendran thanked the Government of Punjab for their support towards this ambitious greenfield project. He said Punjab is an ideal location for their electric arc furnace given its proximity to the market and scrap generating auto hub. TV Narendran said that steel produced through the recycled route entails lower resource consumption and lower carbon emissions, which reinforces their commitment to reduce the environmental impact of their operations. “We see a good potential of growth for steel making through scrap route in India, if effective and simplified scrap collection policies are made and implemented,” he added.