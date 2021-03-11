Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hard-sells state to German investors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today rolled out a red carpet welcome to German investors in the state by projecting Punjab as a land of opportunities.

During a meeting with Head of Economic and Global Affairs, German Embassy, Dr Stefan Koch and Head of Energy India Dr Winfried Damm, who called on the Chief Minister here, Mann said the expertise of Germans in engineering, energy and biomass besides others was acclaimed the world over.

He said Punjab would be keen on tying up with the Germans in these fields along with other sectors of investment. The CM said the state government was committed to pushing Punjab as a front-runner in industrial growth.

The Chief Minister said a mechanism was in place to provide single-window clearances to the industry along with a special nodal officer to speed up the process.

He said those keen on investing in the state could apply for clearances online. Mann said besides being a peaceful state with good climatic conditions, Punjab had zero tolerance towards corruption.