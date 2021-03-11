Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hard-sells state to German investors

says keen on setting up cluster for its industry

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hard-sells state to German investors

Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister, Punjab.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today rolled out a red carpet welcome to German investors in the state by projecting Punjab as a land of opportunities.

During a meeting with Head of Economic and Global Affairs, German Embassy, Dr Stefan Koch and Head of Energy India Dr Winfried Damm, who called on the Chief Minister here, Mann said the expertise of Germans in engineering, energy and biomass besides others was acclaimed the world over.

He said Punjab would be keen on tying up with the Germans in these fields along with other sectors of investment. The CM said the state government was committed to pushing Punjab as a front-runner in industrial growth.

The Chief Minister said a mechanism was in place to provide single-window clearances to the industry along with a special nodal officer to speed up the process.

He said those keen on investing in the state could apply for clearances online. Mann said besides being a peaceful state with good climatic conditions, Punjab had zero tolerance towards corruption.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

2
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer's 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

3
Trending

'Why so handsome': Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat; IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals

4
Punjab

Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after video shot by inmate on phone goes viral

5
J & K terror-funding case

How 'Jack' and 'John' played key role in sending Yasin Malik to jail for life

6
Nation

IAS officer who ‘walked the dog’ in Delhi stadium transferred to Ladakh

7
J & K

Army personnel among 9 killed in road accident in J-K's Zoji La

8
Punjab

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

9
Punjab

Punjab and UK agree for further tie-up in agriculture, IT, food processing

10
Punjab

LS secretariat asks estates officer to initiate eviction proceedings against ex-AAP MP Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Used BMWs, Mercs selling at ~5L
Haryana

Used BMWs, Mercs selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to ‘become a dog’
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

Arshdeep’s mantra — Work hard, aim high
Chandigarh

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning
Sports

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning

It’s never too late; 95-year-old UK man gets married for the first time to 84-year-old sweetheart
Trending

It's never too late; 95-year-old UK man gets married for the first time to 84-year-old sweetheart

No photos! Elephant whacks girl taking pictures, gets annoyed over uncalled paparazzi; video inside
Trending

No photos! Elephant whacks girl taking pictures, gets annoyed over paparazzi; video inside

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine
Nation

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine

Top News

US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan

US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz to visit India next wee...

Allahabad HC denies bail to 34 cops who ‘killed’ 10 Sikhs in ’91

Allahabad HC denies bail to 34 cops who 'killed' 10 Sikhs in '91

Accused indulged in barbaric and inhuman killing of innocent...

NAS-2021 Report: Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Bhagwant Mann had taken his Education Minister and teachers ...

Stadium row: IAS couple shifted

Delhi stadium row: MHA shifts IAS couple to two different states

Flouting norms, Punjab health Corporation awards ~52-cr contract for rehab drug

Flouting norms, Punjab health corporation awards Rs 52-cr contract for rehab drug

Cities

View All

Verbal assurance won’t do, residents seek it in writing

Digging Case: Verbal assurance won’t do, residents seek it in writing

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Astray fires from wheat fields destroying green cover

Pathankot cops bust 'politically backed' gambling racket

Collect biomedical waste from houses: Amritsar DC

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

NAS-2021 Report: Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Delhi stadium row: MHA shifts IAS couple to two different states

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer's 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

Former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan walks out of Delhi LG’s swearing-in ceremony

Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi

Man shot dead in Banga village

Man shot dead in Banga village

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Upset over being scolded, 15-year-old girl from Rahon leaves home; missing for 13 days

Vigilance nabs ASI taking Rs 40K as bribe in Jalandhar

Rs 4.96 crore to be spent on flood prevention near Gidderpindi

Ludhiana double murder case cracked, cops see property angle behind crime

Ludhiana double murder case cracked, cops see property angle behind crime

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Ex-IAF officer, wife found murdered at GTB Nagar in Ludhiana

No Covid death in Ludhiana district for over a month

Ludhiana development authority officials in the dock

Cleaning Rajindra Tank Lake top priority for DC

Cleaning Rajindra Tank Lake top priority for Patiala DC

Human remains found in car pulled from Bhakra Canal in Patiala

Preneet Kaur inaugurates Arya Girls Sr Sec School building in Patiala

Capacity-building workshop for women leaders

Despite ban, two doctors continue on deputation in Patiala