Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has done nothing for Dhuri: Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, May 7

The Congress candidate for the Sangrur parliamentary constituency, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, today asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann what he had done for the people of the Dhuri Assembly segment in the last two years.

Khaira, who addressed the masses at Benra and Ladda villages in Dhuri, said CM Mann had been stating that the Congress had done nothing during its tenure, could the CM tell what he had done for Dhuri in two years.

He said despite having four ministers from Sangrur, including the CM, the only sugar mill of Dhuri was lying non-operational.

Even the demand of the people, construction of a railway bridge in Dhuri, had not been fulfilled so far, the Congress nominee pointed out.

Khaira said former Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy had committed “political suicide” by joining AAP. He said induction of Goldy into AAP proved that his opponent Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer would taste defeat with a big margin.

