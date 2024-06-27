 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, his family move to rented house in Jalandhar; will stay there 2 days a week : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, his family move to rented house in Jalandhar; will stay there 2 days a week

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, his family move to rented house in Jalandhar; will stay there 2 days a week

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, his family move to rented house in Jalandhar; will stay there 2 days a week

CM Bhagwant Mann at his Jalandhar residence on Wednesday.



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, June 26

Exactly two weeks after he told workers of the Aam Aadmi Party’s Jalandhar unit at a meeting held in Chandigarh that he would shift to a rented house near the cantonment area, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann kept his promise and moved to a five-bedroom accommodation here on Wednesday evening.

The CM, his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur, sister Manpreet Kaur and mother-in-law Raj Kaur entered house number 300-301, Royal Estate, Old Phagwara Road, around 5 pm after alighting from a chopper that landed near Lovely Professional University in the vicinity.

The CM posted a picture with his wife carrying their daughter Niyamat Kaur on his social media pages. As they all entered the new accommodation, “ardas” was performed and “parsad” distributed to those present there, including CM’s OSD Rajbir Singh and his media team. From among the local leadership, only AAP Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora was present on the occasion.

The old name plate of house owner Dr Ranbir Singh, who mentioned the name of the house as “Nanak Niwas”, has been removed. A new plate in CM’s name is yet to be installed. The nearly 120-marla house is the first house in the gated colony. The house, which already had high walls, has been further covered from all sides with green sheets for more privacy and security reasons. As there is no built-up house on any of its sides or in the front, all vehicles in CM’s cavalcade could be easily parked in front of the house.

The CM is slated to meet leaders of various agitating unions tomorrow. He and his family members are also expected to tour the Jalandhar West Assembly area where bypoll is slated to be held on July 10. He has already announced that he would be putting up in this house for two days a week and shall meet people from Doaba and Majha areas through “Sarkar Aapke Dwar” programmes.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Bhagwant Mann


