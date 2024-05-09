Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hits out at BJP in Malerkotla rally

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, May 8

Election campaign of Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Sangrur Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer received a shot in arm as Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann today led a roadshow in the city in his favour today.

Attempt to divide on communal lines Having sensed massive defeat in first two rounds of polling, PM Modi has started expediting his attempts to spread hatred among Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs. We have already told them (BJP) that land of Malerkotla is fertile for all seeds except those of hatred and enmity. — Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister

However, the administration remained on toe handling the situation as office-bearers and activists of some outfits had tried to protest against the Chief Minister in the city. Activists of Zamin Prapti Committee, who had sat on a dharna near district police office, were taken away by the police and detained at different police stations in the district. Zamil and Kulwant Singh, activists of other protesting outfits were detained as a preventive measure.

Though the road show was scheduled to commence at 4.30 pm, the cavalcade of the CM entered the city at 7.30 pm, late by three hours, normally called a ‘pehar’ in local dialect.

Greeting gatherings on both sides of the road and those present on rooftops and windows of mostly commercial organisations, Mann was welcomed by the enthusiasts with flower petals as he waived to the people and appealed to vote in favour of AAP candidate. Mann reciprocated by showering flowers on the public.

Meet Hayer and local legislator Zamil Ur Rehan stood with the CM during the road show.

Addressing the gathering at concluding venue, Mann called upon the residents against alleged sinister designs of traditional political parties to spread hatred in the society by dividing people on the basis of caste and creed.

Lambasting against the alleged divisive policies of the Union Government, Mann lamented that even after ten years of the saffron regime, the BJP had to scare people by citing threat to ‘mangal sutra’ instead of seeking votes on pretext of achievements.

“Having sensed massive defeat in first two rounds of polling, PM Modi has started expediting his attempts to spread hatred among Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs,” said Mann appreciating that people of Malerkotla would not allow anyone to disrupt the communal harmony prevalent due to blessings of tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. “We have already told them (BJP) that land of Malerkotla is fertile for all seeds except those of hatred and enmity,” said Mann. Mann sought votes for Hayer in name of achievements of the government during past two years of governance.

