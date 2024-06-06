Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds key meet on AAP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

Chandigarh, June 6
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday held an important meeting with the Aam Aadmi Party leaders, MLAs and the newly-elected MPs of Sangrur, Hoshiarpur and Anandpur Sahib, regarding the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha polls.
Mann held a meeting with newly-elected Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Hoshiarpur MP-elect Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Anandpur Sahib MP-elect Malvinder Singh Kang.
“I have asked everyone to serve the public and impressed upon the three newly elected MPs, who all are good speakers, to vigorously pursue the rights of Punjab in the Parliament...” said the CM.
