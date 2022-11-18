Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches scathing attack on farmer unions over dharnas, roads blockages; accuses them of holding state govt to ransom

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, November 18

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today took on farmer unions in the state— something that no other Chief Minister in the state has ever done—for holding the state government to ransom by blocking roads and staging dharnas to get their demands fulfilled. He accused some of the farmer unions of staging dharnas for “monetary considerations.”

“Blocking roads and stopping the smooth flow of traffic is not good. It is becoming a trend to hold dharnas at the drop of a hat. People are getting inconvenienced. So far there is public sympathy with you, you will lose it if the public is inconvenienced by your actions. It is your right to hold democratic protest, please do it outside the house of MLAs/ ministers or at DC office,” he said.

Launching a scathing attack on some of the farmer unions, CM Mann said that some unions are staging protest only to mark their presence felt. “Some of them, not all, have done advance bookings of dharnas. They first stage dharna seeking a meeting with government… then after the meeting they do it to seek funds and they even have to show that the money collected is utilised,” he said.

His statement is significant as it also signals the end of an earlier cosy relationship between AAP and the farmer unions. As soon as the CM’s statement came out, the farmer unions took him on. In Amritsar, BKU EKTA Sidhupur-led dharna was intensified and they have completely blocked the highway near Kathunangal.

This strong statement by the CM comes in wake of five dharnas being staged by different farmer unions across the state- at Amritsar ( Kathunangal), Faridkot Tehna T point, near Mukerian Sugar Mill, Dhareri Toll Plaza at Patiala, and Talwandi Sabo. Because of these dharnas, the common man is being inconvenienced and the inability of the AAP government to tackle this issue has caused the ruling party to face public ire.

These unions have been demanding jobs for next of kin and monetary compensation for families of farmers who died in the year long struggle against farm laws, bonus for wheat yield loss, cancellation of FIRs against farmers for stubble burning, amongst few other demands. The CM today also said that the government has accepted almost all these demands.

Talking to The Tribune, Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of BKU Ekta Ugrahan, criticized the CM for his statement. “He is himself a farmer. How can he be so insensitive? Only ten percent of the moong was bought. We stage dharnas in desperation, when our demands are not met. I am shocked that our sacrifices and struggles have been overlooked by him,” he said.

None of the promises fulfilled

