 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches WhatsApp channel : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches WhatsApp channel

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches WhatsApp channel

Mann described it as a citizen-centric decision

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches WhatsApp channel

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File Photo



PTI

Chandigarh, September 21

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday launched his WhatsApp channel to cement the bond between the state government and the people of the state.

Mann described it as a citizen-centric decision.

People can join the channel through the link and get the updates about the pro-people and development oriented policies of the state government, Mann said.

This initiative will go a long way in making the people of the state an integral part of the governance in the state, he added.

 “This out of the box idea will help in cementing the bond between the state government and people by having direct interface with them,” he said in an official statement.

The development comes a day after AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched his WhatsApp Channel to connect with people of the city and update them about the AAP government's work and initiatives.

WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls, according to the instant messaging platform.  

#Bhagwant Mann #WhatsApp

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

2
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

3
Punjab

Canada allowed Hardeep Singh Nijjar citizenship when India demanded his arrest

4
Diaspora

Hindu-Canadians are soft targets for Pannun, warns Indo-Canadian MP

5
India

India suspended visa issuance in Canada on security grounds, says MEA; asks Ottawa to cut staff strength in missions

6
India

Canada rejects India's travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm

7
India

Indian medical graduates can now practise abroad

8
Himachal

14 students of Tanda medical college in Himachal Pradesh fined Rs 50,000 each for ragging

9
Punjab

Hardeep Singh Nijjar regularly met Canadian intel officials, says son

10
Punjab

NIA issues list of terror-tainted gangsters, many in Canada

Don't Miss

View All
India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Top News

There is degree of prejudice: MEA on Trudeau's allegations against India on killing of Khalistani separatist

India suspended visa issuance in Canada on security grounds, says MEA; asks Ottawa to cut staff strength in missions

Says Canada has provided no specific information regarding H...

Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill after 11-hour debate

Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill after 11-hour debate

PM Trudeau urges India to work with Canada to allow justice to follow its course in killing of Khalistani extremist leader

PM Trudeau urges India to work with Canada to allow justice to follow its course in killing of Khalistani extremist leader

Reiterated that there are ‘credible allegations’ that should...

Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh says ‘disheartened by cancellation of India tour, didn’t intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments’

Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh says 'disheartened by cancellation of India tour, didn't intend to hurt anyone's sentiments'

Rapper Shubh's ‘Still Rollin India Tour' was cancelled after...

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, a gangster who escaped to...


Cities

View All

Robbery bid foiled at SBI branch in Dhotian village

Robbery bid foiled at SBI branch in Dhotian village

Amritsar: Robbers gang busted, 3 held

Amritsar: Roadways, mini-bus union strike irks commuters

Drug peddler running cartel from jail sent to two-day police remand

3 armed persons loot chemist shop in Vallah

Not ‘smart’, city parking lots remain unattended, cramped

Not ‘smart’, Chandigarh city parking lots remain unattended, cramped

Assembly building: Land swap hits green hurdle, Chandigarh tells Haryana to pay Rs 620 crore

Toddler falls into water bucket in Mauli Jagran, dies

List steps to fill vacancies in consumer courts, High Court tells Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Burail Jail goes green

Bomb threat at Delhi school, turns out to be hoax

Bomb threat at Delhi school, turns out to be hoax

26 mohalla clinic staffers fudge attendance in Delhi, fired

HRTC starts two Hamirpur-New Delhi buses via Chandigarh

MCD staffer ‘manhandled’ by AAP MLA

Two killed in plastic factory blast in Delhi

Trader’s murder case cracked in 24 hrs, 2 in police dragnet

Trader’s murder case cracked in 24 hrs, 2 in police dragnet

Farmers protest, demand opening of India-Pakistan road trade route

Fresh rains add to woes of deluge-hit Lohian farmers

Varsity VC expresses worry over ‘golden chances’ given to students

Punjabi singer booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

LKG student brutally beaten by teacher in Ludhiana school, video goes viral

LKG student brutally beaten by teacher in Ludhiana school, video goes viral

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

Bus services hit, passengers suffer as staff observe strike

Ludhiana: Bank manager among four held for Rs 57 lakh cyber fraud

43% land still wanted, Ldh-Ropar expressway construction 12% complete

CM Mann hands over cheques of Rs 1 crore each to families of two army men killed in Anantnag

CM Mann hands over cheques of Rs 1 crore each to families of two army men killed in Anantnag

Illegal vendors on Mall Road removed in midnight action

Vocational training programme for jail inmates kicks off

Modi thanked for women’s quota Bill

Allow trade via Hussainiwala, Attari-Wagah corridors: Farmers