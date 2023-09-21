Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches WhatsApp channel

Chandigarh, September 21
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday launched his WhatsApp channel to cement the bond between the state government and the people of the state.
Mann described it as a citizen-centric decision.
ਅੱਜ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਅਧਿਕਾਰਤ ਵਟਸਐੱਪ ਚੈਨਲ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ...— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 21, 2023
ਸਾਡੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਕੰਮਾਂ ਤੇ ਪਹਿਲਕਦਮੀਆਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਜਾਣੂ ਹੋਣ ਲਈ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਸਾਰੇ ਇਸ ਚੈਨਲ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜੋ..
ਹੇਠ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਲਿੰਕ ਤੇ ਜਾ ਕੇ ਚੈਨਲ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ https://t.co/obH0g81IvP https://t.co/A8q8AhFKJ4
People can join the channel through the link and get the updates about the pro-people and development oriented policies of the state government, Mann said.
This initiative will go a long way in making the people of the state an integral part of the governance in the state, he added.
“This out of the box idea will help in cementing the bond between the state government and people by having direct interface with them,” he said in an official statement.
The development comes a day after AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched his WhatsApp Channel to connect with people of the city and update them about the AAP government's work and initiatives.
WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls, according to the instant messaging platform.
