Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets AAP winners

Chandigarh, June 6
Two days after the AAP lost 10 of the 13 Lok Sabha seats, CM Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with three winning candidates and congratulated them.
He reportedly told them that now it would be their responsibility to represent Punjab and its people in Parliament and raise issues of the state with full force.
AAP MLAs and chairpersons from the LS constituencies Sangrur, Hoshiarpur and Anandpur Sahib also joined the meeting. Mann instructed the AAP leaders to work for the public. Now, the elections concluded and the AAP leaders should get back to their responsibilities as the “servants of the public”.
AAP’s Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer registered a huge victory from Sangrur whereas Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Malvinder Singh Kang will represent Hoshiarpur and Anandpur Sahib constituencies. Mann said all three MPs would strongly raise issues of Punjab.
