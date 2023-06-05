Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Navjot Singh Sidhu in Twitter war over Hamdard

CHANDIGARH, June 4
A Twitter war “erupted” between Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his political rivals Navjot Singh Sidhu, Partap Bajwa and Bikram Singh Majithia after the former hit out at them in a chaste Punjabi poetic style for supporting Barjinder Singh Hamdard. The latter followed suit, hitting him in the same tone and similar poetic style.
After the Opposition leaders had exhibited a rare unity by standing behind Hamdard of the Ajit group in his tussle with the AAP government, Mann today put out a tweet wherein he took out historical references of the “politically sensitive” issues that had drawn public ire against his political opponent.
