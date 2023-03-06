Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, participates in Hola Mohalla festivities

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, March 6

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib and participated in the events to mark the starting of the second phase of the Hola Mohalla festival here today.

The Chief Minister prayed to the Almighty for peace, progress and prosperity in the state. He also wished that the ethos of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood are strengthened in the state with every passing day and Punjab leads the country in every sphere.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister underlined the need for elaborate arrangements for traffic diversion, parking of vehicles, security arrangements, boarding, lodging and other facilities for the pilgrims.

Interacting with mediapersons later, he said the Opposition was bent upon spreading false propaganda about the working of AAP government in state. Pointing towards rumours of cancellation of G20 meeting in state, he said the Opposition leaders even don’t bother to verify the facts before criticising his government.

#Anandpur Sahib #Bhagwant Mann #Hola Mohalla